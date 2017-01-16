Subscribe Now!

Jan/Feb 2017
Print/Digital
Subscription

Latest Articles

Filter
January 16, 2017
Web Exclusive

New Year’s Resolution—Save Big On Houseboating

We’re two weeks past the official start of the new year and no doubt everyone has a long list of resolutions they’re working on. How about adding big savings to the list?
Read More
January 13, 2017
Feature
Colin Peterson
Web Exclusive

A Tiny, but Full Home on the Water

If you've ever dreamed of leaving the asphalt, sidewalks, and lawns behind, check out this houseboat docked near Queens, N.Y.
Read More
January 12, 2017
Feature
Colin Peterson
Web Exclusive

Five Interesting Facts to Know About Crane Lake, Minnesota

Crane Lake, in northeastern Minnesota, is a large Midwestern lake with a lot to offer when it comes to houseboating.
Read More
January 11, 2017
Product
Colin Peterson
Web Exclusive

Want an Easier Way to Jump-Start? Check Out Micro-Start!

Check out this cool product! If you're looking for a better way to jump your houseboat engine, the Antigravity Batteries XP-10 Micro-Start is unmatched for performance and quality in the portable jump-start segment.
Read More
January 09, 2017
Product
Web Exclusive

Need to Refinish Your Gelcoat? Perfect-It!

If you truly want a beautiful gelcoat finish on your vessel for the upcoming boating season, you'll love the newest line of gelcoat products from 3M.
Read More
Load More

© 2017 Houseboat® Magazine | Published by Harris Publishing, Inc.


Handcrafted by Manwaring Web