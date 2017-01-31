Subscribe Now!

January 31, 2017

Tour This Restored Patrol Boat From WWII

January 31, 2017
Web Exclusive

From The Forums: Got Condensation?

One forum member just posed a question on different ways to get rid of too much condensation onboard. Here are some ideas...
January 30, 2017
Marina
Web Exclusive

Bon Voyagaire!

This eye-catching destination is right next to the Canadian border in Voyageurs National Park, considered America's only water-based national park.
January 27, 2017
Feature

Dreams In Motion Moving On

Don and Janet Hevener, former owners of houseboat transportation business Dreams in Motion, recently decided to pass on the baton and sell their business so they could enjoy life at a slower pace.
January 27, 2017
Web Exclusive

Welcome To PORT X

Designed to incorporate more onboard space than your average houseboat, PORT X is one unique structure.
