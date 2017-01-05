This site has features that require javascript. Follow these simple instructions to
At first, the winter air might be refreshing. After a few months, it's just cold! This is the price we pay for living in a houseboat.
The NMMA expects unit sales of new powerboats to increase between six and seven percent in 2017, reaching approximately 250,000 sold boats this year as consumer confidence skyrockets and manufacturers introduce products attracting younger boaters.
If you own a houseboat on a Tennessee Valley Authority reservoir, you're in luck.
Jet Capsule, the Italian yacht manufacturer producing the "UFO 2.0" houseboat that Pierpaolo Lazzarini designed, has revealed more details about it. Check out this video of it!
