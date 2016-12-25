Subscribe Now!

Jan/Feb 2017
Print/Digital
Subscription

Latest Articles

Filter
December 25, 2016
Feature
Web Exclusive

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Houseboat magazine would love to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas filled with joy and cheer!
Read More
December 23, 2016
Feature
Colin Peterson
Web Exclusive

Getting Your Tummy Rumbling for Christmas

Still haven't thought about what you want to do for a wonderful, mouthwatering family meal yet? Here's a list of delicious holiday recipes that'll get your tummies rumbling.
Read More
December 22, 2016
Product
Web Exclusive

Verifying Your Fish, Literally

Sometimes, identifying a fish species can be tricky, and without that knowledge it is impossible to determine whether or not it is in season or within the size and catch limit. FishVerify, an iOS app, can aid you with all of that.
Read More
December 21, 2016
News
Colin Peterson
Web Exclusive

Concerns Over Houseboats in Flathead Lake Raise

Benjamin Lard bought his first houseboat on Flathead Lake, in Montana, in January 2016. Now, he's already being harassed by authorities daily about having it removed.
Read More
December 20, 2016
Product
Web Exclusive

Protect Your Rope with Chafe Guards

Not only is dock roping expensive, but it's the only thing that holds a valuable boat in place while moored or anchored.
Read More
Load More

© 2017 Houseboat® Magazine | Published by Harris Publishing, Inc.


Handcrafted by Manwaring Web