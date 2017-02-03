Subscribe Now!

Jan/Feb 2017
February 03, 2017
Feature
Trevor Mason

OFFBoard Rat Guards To The Rescue

If you’re a die-hard houseboater, you know how much trouble wildlife can wreak on your boat.
February 03, 2017
Product
Web Exclusive

These Maps Are Made For Gawking

These custom-made lake maps by Lake Art in Harbor Springs, Mich., are a pretty cool way to commemorate your lake.
February 02, 2017
Product

ParmaFender To The Rescue

ParmaFender is made up of a chain of air-filled segments with a valve hose running through the middle for quick and easy inflation.
February 01, 2017
News
Web Exclusive

Tour This Restored Patrol Boat From WWII

The U.S. National WWII Museum has exciting news—their historic patrol-torpedo boat PT-305 is officially restored and will be ready for touring this spring!
January 31, 2017
Web Exclusive

From The Forums: Got Condensation?

One forum member just posed a question on different ways to get rid of too much condensation onboard. Here are some ideas...
