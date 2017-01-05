Subscribe Now!

January 05, 2017
Industry
Web Exclusive

US Boat Sales Surge Expected Through 2018

The NMMA expects unit sales of new powerboats to increase between six and seven percent in 2017, reaching approximately 250,000 sold boats this year as consumer confidence skyrockets and manufacturers introduce products attracting younger boaters.
January 04, 2017
News
Colin Peterson
Web Exclusive

TVA Houseboat Ban Lifted

If you own a houseboat on a Tennessee Valley Authority reservoir, you're in luck.
January 03, 2017
Industry
Colin Peterson
Web Exclusive

More Details on UFO Houseboat Revealed

Jet Capsule, the Italian yacht manufacturer producing the "UFO 2.0" houseboat that Pierpaolo Lazzarini designed, has revealed more details about it. Check out this video of it!
January 02, 2017
Web Exclusive

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

December 25, 2016
Feature
Web Exclusive

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Houseboat magazine would love to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas filled with joy and cheer!
