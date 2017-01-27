Subscribe Now!

Jan/Feb 2017
January 27, 2017
Feature

Dreams In Motion Moving On

Don and Janet Hevener, former owners of houseboat transportation business Dreams in Motion, recently decided to pass on the baton and sell their business so they could enjoy life at a slower pace.
January 27, 2017
Web Exclusive

Welcome To PORT X

Designed to incorporate more onboard space than your average houseboat, PORT X is one unique structure.
January 26, 2017
News
Web Exclusive

Why We Should Add Outdoor Recreation To The GDP

The Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act of 2016 aims to add the boating and fishing industries to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product—which could ultimately lead to improvements for boaters.
January 26, 2017
Product
Web Exclusive

Snorkel-Lovers, You'll Love These Deals

Didn’t get that snorkel set you crossed your fingers for on Christmas? Well, the perfect time to buy is now!
January 25, 2017
Feature
Web Exclusive

How To Pick A Name For Your Houseboat

Contrary to what some boaters might think, coming up with a name for your houseboat doesn’t have to be harder than naming your firstborn child.
