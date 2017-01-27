This site has features that require javascript. Follow these simple instructions to
enable JavaScript in your web browser.
Don and Janet Hevener, former owners of houseboat transportation business Dreams in Motion, recently decided to pass on the baton and sell their business so they could enjoy life at a slower pace.
Designed to incorporate more onboard space than your average houseboat, PORT X is one unique structure.
The Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act of 2016 aims to add the boating and fishing industries to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product—which could ultimately lead to improvements for boaters.
Didn’t get that snorkel set you crossed your fingers for on Christmas? Well, the perfect time to buy is now!
Contrary to what some boaters might think, coming up with a name for your houseboat doesn’t have to be harder than naming your firstborn child.
© 2017 Houseboat® Magazine | Published by Harris Publishing, Inc.
Handcrafted by Manwaring Web